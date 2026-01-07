US seeks to buy Greenland, insists Rubio, amid military option concerns

The United States is seeking to acquire Greenland through negotiations rather than military force, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told congressional leaders, as tensions over the Arctic territory escalate between Washington, Copenhagen and NATO allies.

In a closed-door briefing on Monday, Rubio sought to assuage growing fears that recent hard-edged rhetoric from the White House signalled an imminent attempt to seize the vast, strategically significant island. According to people familiar with the discussion, Rubio said the goal was to press Denmark into talks over purchasing Greenland, not to launch a military intervention.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Rubio’s remarks, which came against the backdrop of increasingly forceful public statements by President Donald Trump and senior aides. Trump has repeatedly framed control of Greenland as central to US national security interests, citing competition with Russia and China in the Arctic. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president was considering “a range of options” to pursue that objective and did not rule out the use of military force.

Rubio’s comments followed questions from Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, about whether the administration was planning military action not only in Greenland but also elsewhere. Rubio’s message was aimed at calming legislators worried that Washington might abandon diplomatic channels.

Despite Rubio’s assertions, the administration has sent mixed signals. One of Trump’s senior aides, Stephen Miller, reiterated on television that the US would not rule out military measures, while Trump himself has publicly asserted that Greenland is vital to national security.

European capitals have reacted with alarm to the prospect of force being used against a NATO ally. Officials from several member states have insisted that any attempt to take Greenland by force would undermine the alliance and threaten long-standing security cooperation. Denmark and Greenlandic leaders have also stressed that the island, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, is not for sale and should decide its own future.

Most polls indicate that Greenland’s population opposes becoming part of the United States, adding another layer of complexity to the administration’s push.

Rubio’s efforts to reassure lawmakers underline the growing unease in Washington over how best to navigate Greenland’s future. While the official line emphasises diplomacy, the continued suggestion that military options remain on the table reflects broader anxieties about the Arctic’s strategic importance and the potential for confrontation with allies as the US presses Denmark to negotiate.

