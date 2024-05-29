Dozens killed in fresh Israeli attacks on Rafah, Palestinian presidency blames US for escalation

Palestinian medics have said dozens of people have died in fresh Israeli attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday, 28 May 2024, two days after 45 people were reportedly killed in an airstrike, which sparked international condemnation.

The Israeli military said it was investigating reports of an attack on a shelter for displaced persons in western Rafah. Hamas authorities said the attack featured at least four grenades, with unconfirmed estimates putting the death toll at more than 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said a further 18 people were killed overnight in separate Israeli attacks in Rafah.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has blamed the US administration for the ongoing escalation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

"We hold the US administration fully responsible for the situation in Rafah and across Gaza," Abu Rudeineh told reporters in Ramallah, adding that the Israeli side ignored the ruling of an international court and has turned the city "unlivable."