Dozens reported killed at girls’ school in southern Iran amid air strikes

At least 40 people have reportedly been killed at a girls’ school in southern Iran following Israeli-US air strikes, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The reported fatalities come as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates once again, months after the two sides fought a 12-day aerial confrontation in June 2025. The latest round of strikes follows repeated warnings from Washington and Tel Aviv that further action would be taken if Tehran continued advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates, state media reported that debris from an Iranian missile attack on the capital resulted in one fatality. Authorities said shrapnel from the intercepted projectile caused the death, highlighting the widening regional impact of the hostilities.