Dozens reported killed at girls’ school in southern Iran amid air strikes
Civilian casualties mount amid renewed hostilities and continued military exchanges between Israel and Iran
At least 40 people have reportedly been killed at a girls’ school in southern Iran following Israeli-US air strikes, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
The reported fatalities come as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates once again, months after the two sides fought a 12-day aerial confrontation in June 2025. The latest round of strikes follows repeated warnings from Washington and Tel Aviv that further action would be taken if Tehran continued advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates, state media reported that debris from an Iranian missile attack on the capital resulted in one fatality. Authorities said shrapnel from the intercepted projectile caused the death, highlighting the widening regional impact of the hostilities.
The Israel Defense Forces said it was pressing ahead with operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure. In a statement, the Israeli military said it had struck “hundreds of military targets”, including missile launch sites in western Iran. It added that it was continuing efforts to detect and intercept projectiles launched from Iran towards Israeli territory.
With exchanges ongoing and civilian casualties reported, concerns are mounting over the prospect of a broader conflict and its humanitarian consequences. International observers have called for restraint as tensions across the region show little sign of easing.
