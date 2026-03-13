Drone debris causes minor damage in Dubai, no injuries reported
Authorities say incidents involving intercepted drones and falling debris were swiftly contained by emergency teams
Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from a successful air defence interception caused minor damage to the façade of a building in the city centre, though no injuries were reported.
According to officials, the incident occurred along Sheikh Zayed Road, where fragments from the interception struck part of a building’s exterior. Emergency teams quickly secured the area and assessed the situation.
The Dubai Media Office said the event is being examined as part of ongoing safety and security monitoring. Authorities urged residents to follow official guidance and remain vigilant while precautionary measures remain in place.
Emergency and safety personnel, including teams from the Dubai Civil Defence, responded promptly to ensure that the area was safe.
Officials said authorities also dealt with several other minor incidents involving drones and falling debris across the city, all of which were contained without injuries.
In the Al Bada’a area, a small drone crash was reported, but the situation was quickly assessed and brought under control.
Meanwhile, in Dubai Creek Harbour, a drone fell onto a building and triggered a minor fire. Civil defence teams extinguished the blaze swiftly and prevented further damage.
Authorities said emergency services were able to manage each incident efficiently and confirmed that no casualties had been reported. Investigations into the events are ongoing.
