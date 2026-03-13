Drone debris causes minor damage in Dubai, no injuries reported

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from a successful air defence interception caused minor damage to the façade of a building in the city centre, though no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the incident occurred along Sheikh Zayed Road, where fragments from the interception struck part of a building’s exterior. Emergency teams quickly secured the area and assessed the situation.

The Dubai Media Office said the event is being examined as part of ongoing safety and security monitoring. Authorities urged residents to follow official guidance and remain vigilant while precautionary measures remain in place.