Dubai airport passenger traffic falls 31.3 pc in H1 amid US-Iran war disruptions

Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) fell 31.3 per cent in the first half of 2026 as the US-Iran war disrupted air travel across the Gulf, although traffic showed signs of recovery during the second quarter, the airport operator said on Wednesday.

DXB handled 13 million passengers during the second quarter, with monthly traffic rising steadily from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.

The airport recorded 150,600 aircraft movements during the first six months of the year, down 32.1 per cent from the corresponding period. Of these, 62,500 movements took place during the second quarter.

By the end of June, DXB was connected to 217 destinations across 99 countries through nearly 50 international airlines. Passenger load factors also continued to improve as international connectivity recovered.

Cargo and baggage volumes decline

Cargo volumes at the airport fell 28.7 per cent year-on-year to 751,340 tonnes during the first half of 2026. The airport handled 351,716 tonnes of cargo in the second quarter.

The number of bags processed during the first six months fell 28 per cent to 30.3 million, including 12.7 million in the second quarter.

Despite the lower volumes, DXB said its mishandled baggage rate remained well below the global industry benchmark. The airport recorded 2.7 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, compared with a global benchmark of around 4.9 per 1,000.

DXB expects stronger second half

Dubai Airports said passenger volumes increased throughout the second quarter despite continued regional airspace restrictions.

The airport expects traffic to strengthen in the second half of the year as international airlines restore routes and flight frequencies, transfer traffic increases and travel advisories are eased in key markets.