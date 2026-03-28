IRGC claims strike on US Marines in Kuwait, hit on landing craft in Dubai

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a drone and missile strike targeting US Marine forces stationed on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island, saying the attack caused casualties among American troops as the confrontation between Washington, Tehran and Israel expands across the Gulf.

In a video statement, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari described the assault as part of what Tehran characterised as a broader campaign aimed at forcing US forces out of the region.

“Complete elimination of American soldiers from land of Muslims," Zolfaghari said, framing the strike as retaliation for recent US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and strategic infrastructure.

Bubiyan Island, located off Kuwait’s north-eastern coast near the Iraqi border, hosts logistics and surveillance facilities used by US forces to support operations in the northern Gulf. The island’s proximity to key shipping lanes makes it strategically important for monitoring maritime traffic and coordinating deployments.

Iranian state-linked channels have also claimed that six US Landing Craft Utility (LCU) vessels were struck at Dubai’s Port of Al Shyoukh using Qadr-380 cruise missiles. LCUs are amphibious transport vessels designed to move troops, armoured vehicles and heavy equipment from sea to shore during expeditionary operations.

While there has been no independent confirmation of damage to the vessels, the claim reflects Iran’s growing emphasis on targeting logistics and transport platforms that underpin US amphibious capability in the region.