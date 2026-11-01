Protection and persecution: a tale of two pujas

Bangladesh’s Hindus need no particular party to protect them: that seems to be the takeaway from the first Durga Puja in Bangladesh under an elected government since Sheikh Hasina’s fall. The country’s largest Hindu religious festival concluded peacefully, with record participation, extensive government support and an unusual degree of political attention.

It was an early test of whether the new administration could protect religious minorities without turning that protection into partisan bargaining or ‘appeasement’. By the government’s count, celebrations took place at 33,851 mandaps across Bangladesh. Authorities allocated taka 5 crore as festival assistance, increased rice allocations to 600 kg per mandap and declared five consecutive days of holidays, including three public holidays.

Security was equally important. Nearly 6,500 special reserve battalion personnel were deployed daily, supported by hundreds of patrol vehicles, intelligence monitoring and specialised units. Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government had emphasised preventive action, including identifying potential threats before they materialised.

The result was clearly visible on the streets — and across social media — as thousands of men, women and children smeared with traditional vermillion danced on the streets of Dhaka, Chittagong and other cities and towns.

During Hasina’s tenure, Hindu homes, businesses and temples were repeatedly attacked. In 2021, allegations of the Quran being desecrated in Cumilla during Durga Puja triggered attacks across several districts and demonstrated the limits of the Awami League’s claims to have made minority communities feel safe.

The BNP doesn’t have an unblemished record, either. The attacks on Hindus following the 2001 election, when a BNP-led coalition came to power, is one of the most disturbing episodes in Bangladesh’s recent political history.

That history makes this year’s celebrations significant. They suggest that the security of minorities need not be determined by a party’s historical reputation or its claims to secular credentials. Government decisions, administrative preparation and political leadership can produce different outcomes.