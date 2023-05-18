Economy doing well? No, Prime Minister, you are just out of touch

When was the last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi took questions from journalists or replied to questions on the economy? His British counterpart Rishi Sunak did take questions on board the plane yesterday evening. He claimed there, as PM Modi too often does, that the economy of his country was looking up, and indeed doing well, despite inflation and high costs of living.

Labour’s Treasury spokesperson James Murray was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "Almost every word that comes out of the prime minister’s mouth shows how utterly out of touch he is and disconnected from the reality of life for working people in our country."

Murray was reacting to Sunak telling reporters, "Economic optimism is increasing, consumer confidence is increasing, growth estimates are being raised."

To be fair, Sunak did acknowledge that official figures for real household disposable income growth had been'‘very pessimistic'—but added that they were now "hugely" better than predicted.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, however warned that the central bank would continue to increase interest rates—already at 4.5%, the highest rate since 2008—if there were signs that inflation was persistent. He blamed higher food prices and the tight labour market for the inflationary pressure.