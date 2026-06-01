Ecuador ends tariff standoff with Colombia, signals new phase of cooperation

Ecuador has abolished the 100 per cent tariff imposed on Colombian imports, bringing an end to a trade dispute that had strained relations between the neighbouring countries and disrupted commercial activity in recent months.

The measure came into effect on Monday following a resolution issued by Ecuador's customs authority, which reduced the security surcharge on Colombian goods to zero. Officials described the decision as an opportunity to rebuild cooperation in trade, security and economic development.

Announcing the move, Ecuador's National Customs Service said it would work to ensure the effective implementation of the revised policy, while promoting legal trade, regional integration and joint efforts to combat illicit cross-border activities.

The tariff dispute began earlier this year when Ecuador introduced additional duties on imports originating from or shipped through Colombia. The surcharge was initially set at 30 per cent in January before being increased to 50 per cent and eventually doubled to 100 per cent on 1 May.