Ecuador ends tariff standoff with Colombia, signals new phase of cooperation
Decision to scrap 100% tariff follows regional pressure and aims to restore trade flows between the neighbouring countries
Ecuador has abolished the 100 per cent tariff imposed on Colombian imports, bringing an end to a trade dispute that had strained relations between the neighbouring countries and disrupted commercial activity in recent months.
The measure came into effect on Monday following a resolution issued by Ecuador's customs authority, which reduced the security surcharge on Colombian goods to zero. Officials described the decision as an opportunity to rebuild cooperation in trade, security and economic development.
Announcing the move, Ecuador's National Customs Service said it would work to ensure the effective implementation of the revised policy, while promoting legal trade, regional integration and joint efforts to combat illicit cross-border activities.
The tariff dispute began earlier this year when Ecuador introduced additional duties on imports originating from or shipped through Colombia. The surcharge was initially set at 30 per cent in January before being increased to 50 per cent and eventually doubled to 100 per cent on 1 May.
Ecuador justified the measure on grounds of border security and concerns over insufficient cooperation in tackling drug trafficking along the shared frontier. The levy applied broadly to Colombian-origin goods based on their customs value.
Certain sectors, however, were exempted from the restrictions, including oil and energy-related products, as well as goods covered under special customs regimes such as temporary admission, customs transit and re-export. Tourist vehicles travelling privately were also excluded.
The tariffs prompted concerns among businesses on both sides of the border, with industry groups warning that prolonged restrictions could disrupt supply chains, reduce trade volumes and affect employment.
Colombia responded by imposing tariffs of up to 75 per cent on selected Ecuadorian products and temporarily halting electricity exports to Ecuador, further escalating tensions between the two countries.
The dispute eventually reached the General Secretariat of the Andean Community, the regional trade bloc to which both nations belong. The organisation directed Ecuador and Colombia to remove the trade barriers introduced during the conflict, citing obligations under regional trade rules.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced the decision to lift the tariff following discussions with Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, signalling a willingness to restore normal economic relations.
The removal of the surcharge is expected to provide relief to exporters, importers and businesses in both countries, while helping to normalise bilateral trade after months of uncertainty and retaliatory measures.
With IANS inputs