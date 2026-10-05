Egypt, three regional partners assert Red Sea authority and Nile water rights

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Xinhua reported.

Their discussions covered regional and international developments, alongside opportunities to expand political, economic, trade and cultural ties.

On Sudan, the declaration endorsed the country’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions, while opposing the creation of parallel entities.

The leaders also rejected recognition of, or support for, Somaliland and reiterated that Red Sea governance was the exclusive responsibility of littoral states.

Water rights formed another central part of the declaration. The four leaders called for adherence to international law governing rivers that cross national borders, including the Nile. They emphasised the principle of avoiding harm and the need for prior notification, consultation and consensus.

They opposed any unilateral action that would damage the existing water uses of Egypt and Sudan, the two downstream Nile states.

The meeting came as Egypt sought closer coordination with countries in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region on security and stability.

With IANS inputs