Egypt, three regional partners assert Red Sea authority and Nile water rights
Joint declaration rejects foreign interference, backs Sudan’s unity and opposes recognition of Somaliland
Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia issued a joint declaration affirming state sovereignty and rejecting outside interference
The leaders said Red Sea governance rests exclusively with coastal states and opposed recognition of Somaliland
They called for cooperation over shared rivers and rejected unilateral measures harming Egypt’s and Sudan’s existing Nile water uses
Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia have declared that responsibility for governing the Red Sea belongs exclusively to its coastal states, alongside commitments to uphold national sovereignty and protect the water interests of downstream Nile countries.
The four countries set out their positions in the El Alamein Joint Declaration following a consultative summit in New Alamein, Egypt, on Sunday. They identified international law as the basis for regional stability and cooperation and rejected interference in states’ internal affairs on any grounds.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hosted Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Xinhua reported.
Their discussions covered regional and international developments, alongside opportunities to expand political, economic, trade and cultural ties.
On Sudan, the declaration endorsed the country’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions, while opposing the creation of parallel entities.
The leaders also rejected recognition of, or support for, Somaliland and reiterated that Red Sea governance was the exclusive responsibility of littoral states.
Water rights formed another central part of the declaration. The four leaders called for adherence to international law governing rivers that cross national borders, including the Nile. They emphasised the principle of avoiding harm and the need for prior notification, consultation and consensus.
They opposed any unilateral action that would damage the existing water uses of Egypt and Sudan, the two downstream Nile states.
The meeting came as Egypt sought closer coordination with countries in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region on security and stability.
With IANS inputs