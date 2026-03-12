Eight Muslim-majority nations condemn Israel over continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Eight Muslim-majority countries have strongly criticised Israel over the continued closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the holy month of Ramadan, calling the restrictions a violation of international law and the status of religious sites in Jerusalem.

Al Jazeera reported that the foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement on Wednesday condemning the move, which has kept the mosque closed for 12 consecutive days.

The ministers said the restrictions on Palestinian access to the Old City and its religious sites represented a “flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law”, as well as a breach of the longstanding historical and legal status quo governing the area.

They expressed “absolute rejection and condemnation” of the closure, accusing Israel of carrying out provocative actions at the Al-Aqsa compound — also known to Muslims as Al-Haram al-Sharif — and against worshippers.

The statement also stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.