Eight Muslim-majority nations condemn Israel over continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Foreign ministers say restrictions during Ramadan violate international law and deny Palestinians access to a key holy site
Eight Muslim-majority countries have strongly criticised Israel over the continued closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the holy month of Ramadan, calling the restrictions a violation of international law and the status of religious sites in Jerusalem.
Al Jazeera reported that the foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement on Wednesday condemning the move, which has kept the mosque closed for 12 consecutive days.
The ministers said the restrictions on Palestinian access to the Old City and its religious sites represented a “flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law”, as well as a breach of the longstanding historical and legal status quo governing the area.
They expressed “absolute rejection and condemnation” of the closure, accusing Israel of carrying out provocative actions at the Al-Aqsa compound — also known to Muslims as Al-Haram al-Sharif — and against worshippers.
The statement also stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.
According to the ministers, the entire Al-Aqsa compound is exclusively designated for Muslim worship. They added that the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which operates under Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the only authority with legal jurisdiction over the mosque’s administration.
The group called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately reopen the mosque’s gates, lift restrictions on access to the Old City and allow Muslim worshippers to freely enter the site.
They also urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt what they described as ongoing violations.
Israeli authorities have defended the restrictions as security measures linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has heightened tensions across the region.
However, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the continued closure represented a “blatant violation” of Palestinian rights, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
The Palestinian group Hamas has also condemned the move, warning that the prolonged closure of the mosque sets a “dangerous historical precedent” and undermines the principle of freedom of worship.
The dispute over access to Al-Aqsa — one of Islam’s holiest sites — has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and remains a highly sensitive issue during Ramadan, when thousands of worshippers typically gather at the mosque for prayers.