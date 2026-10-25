Elon Musk accuses Ukraine of breaching Starlink rules as dispute deepens

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has accused Ukraine’s military of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using the satellite internet network for offensive drone strikes. Musk commented after Ukrainian officials said the service and its military counterpart, Starshield, had returned to the speeds required for operations.

In a post on X on 24 October, Musk said Ukraine had used Starlink “for offensive drone strikes to kill people” and claimed that the loophole had been closed the previous week. He did not publicly identify the specific contractual provisions allegedly violated or provide technical evidence substantiating the accusation.

The remarks followed more than a week of reported restrictions that Ukrainian officials said had disrupted military operations, including efforts to intercept Russian attack drones. Ukraine’s defence ministry said connection speeds had returned to normal levels, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the services were operating at the speeds needed by the military.

The circumstances surrounding the restrictions have been disputed.

Reuters reported that sources traced an order to limit Starshield speeds to within the White House. Musk had previously said that Starshield, which is controlled by the US government, was subject to decisions by the US military and ultimately the president. Starlink, the commercial satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, is a separate system, although both have been used in Ukraine.

Musk’s latest comments also come against the backdrop of earlier disagreements over Ukraine’s use of the service. In 2022, he proposed a peace plan that included recognising Crimea as part of Russia and holding votes in Russian-occupied territories under international supervision. Ukrainian officials criticised the proposal as too favourable to Moscow.

In September 2022, Musk said he had refused a Ukrainian request to activate Starlink near the Crimean port of Sevastopol to support an attack on the Russian fleet, arguing that doing so could make SpaceX complicit in a major act of war.