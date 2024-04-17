EU leaders meet to discuss Israel-Iran tensions, Ukraine war

European Union (EU) leaders are in Brussels for a two-day summit starting from Wednesday, 17 April to discuss the EU's economic future, the Ukraine war and major tensions between Israel and Iran.

The EU must "unite in urging all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, respect international law, and avoid action that may increase tensions," European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement ahead of the summit.

What was supposed to be an in-depth strategic review of the EU's economic competitiveness has been overshadowed by events in the West Asia.

Iran directly attacked Israel on Saturday for the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Iran said the drone and missile attacks were in retaliation for the killing of high-ranking Iranian officers in Syria at the start of the month.