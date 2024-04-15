G-7 leaders say Iran's attack on Israel risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation

Unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, the G-7 leaders on Sunday, 14 April said the development risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation even as the UN Security Council decided to convene an emergency meeting discuss the issue.

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel overnight, which Tehran said was in response to the 1 April strike on its consulate in Syria.

Almost all Iranian drones and missiles were shot down by Israeli, US and allied forces before they reached their targets.

“With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation,” G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after a conference call among them initiated by President Joe Biden.

The US assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran in its first direct military assault on the Jewish state.

Israeli authorities said 99 per cent of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.

“In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives,” the statement said a day after Saturday's attack by Iran on Israel.

“We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack,” the leaders said after their virtual call.

The G-7 group -- made up of the US, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada -- also expresses full solidarity and support for Israel and its people and reaffirms its commitment towards its security.