Indian embassy in Israel urges calm amid Iran strikes, issues safety advisory

The Indian mission in Israel on Sunday, 14 April issued a fresh "important advisory" for its nationals after attacks on the Jewish state by Iran with hundreds of projectiles, advising them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols.

In an unprecedented attack, Iran and its proxies launched 330 missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday, 13 April in retaliation to an alleged attack by Israel on a diplomatic installation of the Islamic Republic in Damascus in which several people were killed, including two top commanders.

"In light of the recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities," the Indian mission said in the "important advisory" advisory posted on its social media handles.

"The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and it is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it added.

It also urged Indian nationals to register with the embassy at a given link.

The Indian embassy had also issued an advisory on Friday amid growing speculation of a retaliatory attack by Iran advising its nationals to "avoid unnecessary travel, remain calm and follow safety guidelines issued by the local authorities".

It was the first time that the Islamic Republic launched an attack on the Jewish state from its own soil.