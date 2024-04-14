Seriously concerned at escalation of hostilities between Israel, Iran: India

Hours after Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack, India on Sunday said it is concerned over escalating hostilities between the two sides that threaten regional peace and security.

Iran carried out the attack on Israel in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on 1 April in which seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel, including two generals, were killed.

In its reaction, India called for immediate de-escalation of the situation and return to the path of diplomacy. New Delhi said its embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community in the region.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said. "We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy."

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community," it said in a statement. "It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region."

On Saturday, the Iranian military seized a cargo ship with Israeli links near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship has 17 Indian crew members. India is in touch with Iran to secure the release of Indians onboard the Portuguese-flagged vessel MSC Aries.