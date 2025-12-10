EU leaders push stricter migration rules amid warnings of weakened human rights safeguards

European leaders on Wednesday signalled a coordinated move towards tougher migration controls, a shift critics say reflects growing pressure from far-right groups and risks undermining long-standing protections for vulnerable migrants and asylum-seekers.

In Brussels, ministers from all 27 EU member states convened to discuss strategies against migrant smuggling, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivering the keynote address.

Simultaneously in Strasbourg, representatives of the Council of Europe — a 46-nation human rights body that includes non-EU countries from Iceland to Azerbaijan — prepared to debate changes that would make deportations easier for treaty signatories.

Push to limit court scrutiny

The debate follows renewed attempts by several European governments to dilute the influence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Council of Europe’s independent judicial arm. Last year, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland backed a proposal arguing that the court’s interpretation of rights obligations constrained their ability to expel migrants, including those convicted of crimes. The initiative failed at the time but has since gained political traction.

Set up after the Second World War to anchor Europe’s democratic and human rights framework, the ECHR frequently hears cases involving migrants and asylum-seekers challenging expulsions or alleging violations of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Political centre shifts on migration

Centrist and left-leaning parties across Europe have increasingly hardened their tone on migration as far-right parties gain ground by mobilising anger over immigration levels. The political shift was evident in an op-ed published on Tuesday in The Guardian by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who argued for stricter controls designed to deter economic migrants.