EU releases €3 billion Ukraine loan; Russia shifts air defences as per Kyiv's claim

The European Union on Thursday disbursed the first €3 billion tranche of a €90 billion support package for Ukraine as Kyiv claimed Russia was redeploying air defence systems to protect Moscow and other strategic locations from increasingly effective long-range Ukrainian drone attacks.

The financial package was announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Poland, where European leaders reaffirmed long-term political, military and economic backing for Kyiv. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the funds marked the beginning of a two-year EU commitment to help rebuild the war-ravaged country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU member states have already provided €200 billion in economic, financial and military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. She also announced that another €6 billion dedicated to expanding Ukraine's drone production would begin flowing in the coming days.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Europe was also launching a new equity fund backed by an initial public investment of up to €220 million to attract private investment into strategic sectors of Ukraine's economy. According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine expects to sign around 160 agreements worth more than €10 billion during the conference.

The announcements came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was shifting a significant portion of its air defence systems to protect Moscow, President Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai and the Kerch Bridge linking mainland Russia to occupied Crimea.