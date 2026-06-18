Europe must lead its own defence as NATO evolves into 'NATO 3.0': Hegseth

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said America's European allies must take the lead in defending their own continent and help transform NATO into what he described as a more capable and hard-line military alliance.

Speaking at a meeting of NATO defence ministers, Hegseth called for a reboot of the 32-member alliance, describing the vision as a "NATO 3.0" capable of deterring future threats.

His remarks come weeks after the United States informed allies that it would no longer provide certain warships and aircraft in the event that a NATO member came under attack. European allies and Canada are now assessing how to fill those gaps.

“NATO 3.0 is post-Cold War recognition that (NATO) needs to go back to a real hard-line military alliance that has real military capabilities capable of deterring right here on the continent and taking the lead for the conventional defence of Europe,” Hegseth told reporters.

He said the United States would invest $1.5 trillion in defence in 2027, sending what he described as a message that America is building an "arsenal of freedom".

According to Hegseth, that arsenal would primarily protect American interests while also reinforcing NATO's overall strength.