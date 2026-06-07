Hegseth sparks row by calling migration in Europe an ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used a speech marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings to criticise European migration policies, accusing governments across the continent of failing to respond to what he described as an "invasion" of migrants.

Speaking in Normandy, where Allied forces landed on 6 June 1944 to begin the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe, Hegseth drew a parallel between the historic military operation and contemporary migration flows into Europe.

"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies," Hegseth said.

"Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion?" he added.

The remarks reflect the Trump administration's increasingly hardline position on immigration and mark the latest criticism of European migration policies by senior US officials.

Hegseth also argued that some European nations had become too comfortable with freedoms secured through wartime sacrifices.

"The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe. That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters or what they fought for was merely temporary," he said.