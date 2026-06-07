Hegseth sparks row by calling migration in Europe an ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech
US defence secretary compares migrant arrivals to an ‘invasion’ during Normandy commemorations, drawing fresh attention to Trump administration's immigration stance
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used a speech marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings to criticise European migration policies, accusing governments across the continent of failing to respond to what he described as an "invasion" of migrants.
Speaking in Normandy, where Allied forces landed on 6 June 1944 to begin the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe, Hegseth drew a parallel between the historic military operation and contemporary migration flows into Europe.
"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies," Hegseth said.
"Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion?" he added.
The remarks reflect the Trump administration's increasingly hardline position on immigration and mark the latest criticism of European migration policies by senior US officials.
Hegseth also argued that some European nations had become too comfortable with freedoms secured through wartime sacrifices.
"The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe. That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters or what they fought for was merely temporary," he said.
Migration debate intensifies
Migration has become a central political issue across Europe, with several countries witnessing growing support for parties advocating stricter border controls and reduced immigration.
Hegseth's comments came a day after US Vice President J.D. Vance blamed the fatal stabbing of British teenager Henry Nowak in Southampton last year on what he described as a "mass invasion of migrants".
The remarks drew criticism from the British government, which said it opposed attempts by outsiders to interfere in domestic democratic debates. Authorities have stated that the convicted attacker, Vickrum Digwa, was born in the United Kingdom.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised European immigration policies and previously warned that uncontrolled migration could fundamentally alter the continent's social fabric.
The Trump administration has made immigration enforcement a central policy priority, seeking billions of dollars in additional funding for border security and immigration agencies.
D-Day legacy
D-Day remains one of the most significant operations of the Second World War.
The Allied landings in Normandy involved tens of thousands of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada crossing the English Channel and landing on five beaches in northern France.
The operation marked the beginning of the campaign to liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation.
Hegseth's comments, delivered during commemorations of the anniversary, highlighted the growing intersection between security, migration and domestic politics on both sides of the Atlantic.
Recent data show that sea arrivals into Europe have fallen significantly from their peak during the 2015 migration crisis, although migration remains a major political issue in many European countries.