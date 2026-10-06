Ex-intelligence chief arrested in Germany over state secrets leak

Former head of Germany's foreign intelligence service August Hanning was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of treasonous espionage, spying out state secrets, attempted treason and espionage, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Hanning, 80, who headed the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) from 1998 to 2005, was arrested in Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen in southern Germany. A former aide, identified as Manfred D., was also arrested in Steinfurt in western Germany and charged with aiding and abetting attempted treason and treasonous espionage.

The prosecutor's office did not identify the foreign intelligence service Hanning is suspected of spying for. The premises of both men were searched on Tuesday.

Former aide allegedly supplied classified BND documents

Prosecutors allege that Manfred D., who served as Hanning's chief of staff and later held the same position under several subsequent BND presidents from 2012 to 2026, had access to confidential information.

According to the federal prosecutor's office, the two men are believed to have agreed in 2010 that Manfred D. would continuously provide Hanning with valuable BND intelligence in exchange for payment.

Investigators believe Manfred D. supplied Hanning with about 2,000 documents over the years, many of them classified and intended solely for internal use by the BND, particularly for executive intelligence briefings.

Hanning allegedly used the material in his private consulting work. In one instance, prosecutors said, he used classified intelligence supplied by Manfred D. to prepare an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service.

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged collaboration continued until the arrests. Prosecutors also said it had yet to be established whether the classified material actually reached its intended foreign recipient.

The federal prosecutor's office said Hanning had been in close contact for several years with a representative of another foreign intelligence service and had passed on political information, some of it based on material supplied by Manfred D.