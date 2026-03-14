Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam, mayor terms it ‘deliberate attack’

An explosion damaged a Jewish school in the Dutch capital Amsterdam overnight, in what city authorities described as a deliberate act targeting the Jewish community.

Mayor Femke Halsema said the blast caused limited damage to the outer wall of the school located in the Buitenveldert district. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“This is a cowardly act of aggression towards the Jewish community,” Halsema said, adding that Amsterdam must remain a place where Jewish residents can live safely.

Security tightened after recent incidents

Security had already been increased at Jewish public institutions across the Netherlands following a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in the port city of Rotterdam earlier this week.

Dutch firefighters and police personnel were deployed to the scene shortly after the explosion, according to local media reports.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage that reportedly shows an individual placing explosives near the school building shortly before the blast.