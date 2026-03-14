Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam, mayor terms it ‘deliberate attack’
Blast causes minor structural damage; police probe possible antisemitic motive
An explosion damaged a Jewish school in the Dutch capital Amsterdam overnight, in what city authorities described as a deliberate act targeting the Jewish community.
Mayor Femke Halsema said the blast caused limited damage to the outer wall of the school located in the Buitenveldert district. No injuries were reported in the incident.
“This is a cowardly act of aggression towards the Jewish community,” Halsema said, adding that Amsterdam must remain a place where Jewish residents can live safely.
Security tightened after recent incidents
Security had already been increased at Jewish public institutions across the Netherlands following a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in the port city of Rotterdam earlier this week.
Dutch firefighters and police personnel were deployed to the scene shortly after the explosion, according to local media reports.
Authorities are examining CCTV footage that reportedly shows an individual placing explosives near the school building shortly before the blast.
Mayor cites rising antisemitism
In a statement issued after the incident, Halsema acknowledged growing concerns within the Jewish community.
“I understand the fear and anger of Jewish Amsterdammers. They are increasingly confronted with antisemitism, and that is unacceptable,” she said.
Police have launched an investigation into the explosion but have not yet publicly confirmed a motive.
Global tensions raise security concerns
The incident comes amid heightened concerns that Jewish and US-linked institutions around the world could become targets following joint military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran.
Authorities in several countries have increased security at Jewish community centres, synagogues and schools in recent weeks as a precautionary measure.
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