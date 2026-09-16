FBI thwarted 1,100 potential attackers in 18 months, Kash Patel tells Senate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation prevented 1,100 people from carrying out terrorist attacks in the United States and arrested 4,260 individuals linked to foreign terrorist organisations over the past 18 months, FBI Director Kash Patel has told lawmakers.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing, Patel said arrests involving affiliates of foreign terrorist organisations had risen by 38 per cent compared with the preceding 18-month period.

He highlighted several recent operations, including the arrest of eight extremists who allegedly planned to target elected representatives, military personnel and civilians at an event near the White House.

Patel also referred to the arrest of five suspects from three states in connection with what he described as the “Pumpkin Day plot” in Michigan. The group had allegedly intended to carry out a bombing.

The FBI prevented four separate terrorist attacks in California, Texas, North Carolina and Pennsylvania during December last year, he said. The agency also recently arrested a suspect accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack in Pittsburgh.

“These attacks did not happen because the FBI and our partners worked around the clock, found the threats, and stopped them,” Patel told the committee.

He said the bureau had expanded its collection of biometric intelligence through partnerships with foreign governments. The information includes facial recognition records, iris scans and other identifying details used to detect suspected threats before they enter the US.