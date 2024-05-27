'Few Iranians will mourn Raisi' as Iran goes back to the future

Iran faces turmoil following its president and foreign minister’s deaths, but continuity is crucial, regardless of June's election outcome.

Winston Churchill is said to have commented on Soviet politics that it was like watching several dogs fighting underneath a large carpet — it was impossible to determine which was winning. The same could be applied to internal politics in post-revolutionary Iran.

On the face of it, the deaths of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Abdollahianin in a helicopter crash in the mountains of north-western Iran was a simple accident.

That explanation was made even more plausible by the fact that they were in a US-made helicopter the Shah's government bought in the 1970s for which, owing to US sanctions, spare parts were difficult to obtain.

But secrecy, a hallmark of the Iranian regime, begets conspiracy.

Speculation began immediately about whether Raisi's death was the result of regime infighting in anticipation of the election of a new supreme leader, given that the incumbent, Ali Khamenei, is 85 and reported to be in poor health. Some claimed to see evidence in pictures of the wreckage that the helicopter had exploded, rather than crashed.

A hardline legacy

Whether his death was an accident or something nefarious, few Iranians will mourn Raisi. A hardline prosecutor in the early years of the Islamic Republic, he presided over tribunals that sentenced thousands of Iranian protesters to death in the 1980s.

Having risen to chief justice of Iran by 2021, his election to the presidency that year was widely regarded as a sham — he won an unlikely 72 per cent of the vote on a turnout of 49 per cent of eligible voters, the lowest in the history of the Islamic republic.

In 2022 he cracked down mercilessly on the women's rights demonstrations that followed the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested over "bad hijab" — failing to cover her hair sufficiently. More than 500 protesters were killed and 20,000 arrested and tortured, according to the UN Human Rights Council.

He refused to make compromises in negotiations with the US Biden administration that might have restored the deal on Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief, from which former US president Trump withdrew in 2018.

In consequence inflation in February this year was 35.8 percent and the black market value of the Iranian rial has plummeted.