Fire at Kuwait airport fuel tank after drone attack, no casualties reported

A drone strike has ignited a fire at a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, as regional tensions continue to intensify. No casualties have been reported, and damage has been described as limited.

AFP reported that Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said emergency protocols were activated immediately after the incident. Fire crews were dispatched to contain the blaze, which was brought under control. Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said the situation was handled swiftly, minimising disruption.

The incident comes as Kuwait’s armed forces reported ongoing attempts to intercept hostile missile and drone attacks. In a statement posted online, the military said its air defence systems were actively responding to threats.

The developments follow claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that they had launched strikes targeting Israel as well as military bases hosting United States forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. Al Jazeera reported that a statement broadcast on Iranian state television said “precision-guided” missiles and drones had been used against targets in Israel and across the region.