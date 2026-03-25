Fire at Kuwait airport fuel tank after drone attack, no casualties reported
Authorities report limited damage and no casualties as air defences respond to wider missile and drone attacks
A drone strike has ignited a fire at a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, as regional tensions continue to intensify. No casualties have been reported, and damage has been described as limited.
AFP reported that Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said emergency protocols were activated immediately after the incident. Fire crews were dispatched to contain the blaze, which was brought under control. Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said the situation was handled swiftly, minimising disruption.
The incident comes as Kuwait’s armed forces reported ongoing attempts to intercept hostile missile and drone attacks. In a statement posted online, the military said its air defence systems were actively responding to threats.
The developments follow claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that they had launched strikes targeting Israel as well as military bases hosting United States forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. Al Jazeera reported that a statement broadcast on Iranian state television said “precision-guided” missiles and drones had been used against targets in Israel and across the region.
Despite the security situation, there has been no announcement of a closure at Kuwait International Airport. Kuwait Airways is expected to resume scheduled flights to and from Cairo from 26 March, with services rerouted via Dammam in Saudi Arabia. The airline plans to operate four weekly flights on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued new directives aimed at protecting passengers affected by travel disruptions. Travel agencies have been instructed to provide full refunds for cancelled tickets within 15 working days.
Al-Rajhi said passengers are entitled to a complete refund for unused tickets, regardless of fare conditions. In cases where part of a journey has been used, the remaining value must be reimbursed in full. He stressed that travellers cannot be compelled to accept vouchers, rescheduling, or credit in place of refunds.
The authority also clarified that passengers can claim reimbursement for unused travel-related services, including hotel bookings, car hire, baggage fees and insurance. Travel companies have been tasked with recovering these costs from service providers or supplying proof if reimbursement is not possible.
The situation underscores mounting instability across the Gulf region, where missile and drone exchanges have increased in recent weeks.
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