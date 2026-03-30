First-person account from Strait of Hormuz: Open but under Iran’s control

Travelling through war-ravaged Iran for the past 10 days, a group of independent ‘foreign’ journalists have been documenting the impact of the war and recording the experience of people. Dimitri Lascaris from Canada shared a video on Monday, 30 March of a cruise the group took the previous day on the Strait of Hormuz close to the Iranian coast. They were denied permission to visit the island of Hormuz because of a drone attack on the port facilities there.

The cruise lasted barely an hour, but still longer than the 20 minutes they were initially allowed. The caution was warranted partly because of the drone attacks on the group during the past few days and the deliberate killing of two journalists in Lebanon last week by Israeli attacks.

Another member of the group, asked by Lascaris in the video to describe the experience, said he was surprised to find US and Israel repeatedly bombing places they had bombed earlier in Bushehr, Minab and Bandar Abbas just after or during the group’s visit. Why would they bomb a radio station, a weather monitoring centre, a public park and a hotel which they had bombed earlier, he wondered, paranoid that the group was actually being targeted. It could not just be a coincidence surely, he asks.