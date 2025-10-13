First set of Israeli hostages freed from Gaza as part of ceasefire deal

The first seven Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israeli authorities confirmed on Monday. The hostages are set to cross into Israel, where they will be transferred to a military base in the south and reunited with their families before being taken to hospitals by helicopter.

Hamas has announced that a total of 20 living hostages will be released in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, under the US-brokered ceasefire that has paused a two-year conflict between the sides. Families and friends of the hostages in Israel celebrated the news, with television broadcasts capturing scenes of joyous reunions.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, relatives of Palestinian prisoners gathered near Ofer Prison in anticipation of the release of some 250 long-term detainees. Many of these prisoners have served sentences of up to four decades for offences including murder and attacks.