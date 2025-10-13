First set of Israeli hostages freed from Gaza as part of ceasefire deal
The hostages will cross into Israel, be taken to a southern military base, reunited with families, and then sent to hospitals
The first seven Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israeli authorities confirmed on Monday. The hostages are set to cross into Israel, where they will be transferred to a military base in the south and reunited with their families before being taken to hospitals by helicopter.
Hamas has announced that a total of 20 living hostages will be released in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, under the US-brokered ceasefire that has paused a two-year conflict between the sides. Families and friends of the hostages in Israel celebrated the news, with television broadcasts capturing scenes of joyous reunions.
Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, relatives of Palestinian prisoners gathered near Ofer Prison in anticipation of the release of some 250 long-term detainees. Many of these prisoners have served sentences of up to four decades for offences including murder and attacks.
While families welcomed the development, some expressed concern that certain prisoners, despite being freed, would be deported abroad.
The exchanges mark a significant step in the fragile ceasefire and offer cautious hope for a broader peace process. Aid is expected to flow into Gaza, which has faced severe humanitarian challenges during the conflict.
US President Donald Trump is travelling to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, address the Israeli parliament, and meet families of the freed hostages. He will then proceed to Egypt to attend a summit on Gaza’s reconstruction, where leaders from over 20 countries, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are expected to participate.
The coordinated release of hostages and prisoners represents the first crucial phase of the ceasefire and is being closely watched internationally as a test of stability in the region.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines