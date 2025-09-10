France explodes with ‘Block Everything’ protests, echoes Nepal unrest

France once again found itself convulsed by protest on Wednesday, as demonstrators blocked roads, lit fires, and clashed with police in Paris and several other cities. The so-called 'Block Everything' movement, organised largely online over the summer, set out to paralyse the country in a show of defiance aimed squarely at President Emmanuel Macron and his newly appointed prime minister.

At its core, the movement channels anger over soaring living costs, unpopular reforms, and a widespread feeling that Macron’s government is aloof and unaccountable. Organisers urged citizens to bring the country to a halt, saying only disruption would force the political establishment to listen. “We are tired of speeches — the streets are the only language left,” one protester in Paris was quoted as saying in international media reports.

Authorities responded with an extraordinary deployment of 80,000 police officers nationwide. Yet even this heavy security presence could not prevent disruptions in key cities. As the day progressed, interior minister Bruno Retailleau reported nearly 200 arrests, while security forces fired repeated volleys of tear gas to disperse barricades and scattered groups of protesters.

The demonstrations, though falling short of their grand promise to grind France to a halt, nonetheless underscored the lingering volatility of French politics. Protesters managed to set a bus ablaze in Rennes, disrupt rail traffic in the southwest by damaging a power line, and bring parts of Paris to a standstill. Retailleau accused them of trying to create a “climate of insurrection”, warning that the government would act firmly against “those who seek chaos under the guise of protest”.