France bans stun grenades for police after student loses hand. Lesson for India?

France suspends stun grenades after a 15-year-old loses his hand during protests.

The violence has rekindled memories of injuries suffered by students during NEET protests in India.

Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire calls for dialogue and de-escalation amid concerns over police force.

France has suspended the use of stun grenades during student protests after a 15-year-old boy lost his hand in a stun grenade explosion during a demonstration in Lens, amid growing scrutiny of police tactics and concerns over the use of force against young protesters.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said he had ordered the suspension until the circumstances surrounding Monday's incident were clarified. Authorities have said the teenager picked up a grenade that then exploded, while students have alleged that he was hit directly after an officer fired it. An investigation by the police watchdog, IGPN, is under way.

The incident has rekindled memories in India of injuries suffered by students during protests over the NEET examination controversy earlier this year.

During a 20 July protest in Delhi, several protesters were treated for pellet injuries after the Rapid Action Force used non-lethal munitions during a crackdown.

An official police record acknowledged that two rounds of plastic pellets were fired, while later reports said at least three protesters were treated for pellet-gun injuries. The Delhi Police disputed allegations that pellets had been used against peaceful protesters.

One 19-year-old student who took part in the NEET protest suffered serious eye injuries, with his family alleging that he had been hit by pellets and could lose his eyesight. A hospital report separately documented pellet wounds in another injured protester.