France raises terror alert after Moscow theater attack

France on Sunday rose its security alert to its highest level after a recent deadly attack at a concert hall on the outskirts of Russia's capital, Moscow.

The attack was claimed by the Afghanistan-based "Islamic State Khorasan Province" (IS-K) group.

Over 137 people were killed and 140 injured in the attack on the Crocus City Hall on Friday. Authorities have remanded four suspects, identified in Russian news reports as citizens of Tajikistan, in custody pending trial.

What did the French government say about the terror alert?

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the measure in a post on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

"We have decided to raise the Vigipirate state to its highest level: attack emergency," he said, referring to France's security alert system.

Attal said that the government had made the decision "taking into account the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the attack [in Moscow] and the threats that weigh on our country."

France's alert system has three levels. The "attack emergency" level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when the threat of an attack is considered imminent.