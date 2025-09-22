France, Saudi Arabia convene summit to recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA

A high-profile summit convened in New York by France and Saudi Arabia on Monday is expected to see several countries formally recognise a Palestinian state, a diplomatic gesture Israel has dismissed as dangerous symbolism that undermines the prospect of peace, as per a Reuters report.

The summit, timed just ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly, comes as the war in Gaza enters a grinding and deadly phase. More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed according to local health authorities, while Israel presses on with its military campaign against Hamas under the direction of what analysts describe as the most far-right government in its history.

While the move is likely to lift Palestinian morale, diplomats admit it will not alter the reality on the ground. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the creation of a Palestinian state, vowing instead to continue the campaign in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed.

Netanyahu, who is currently in the United States for meetings including with President Donald Trump, said on Sunday he will announce Israel’s official response after returning home. Israeli officials have hinted that options under consideration include annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and punitive bilateral steps against Paris.

Annexation, however, risks alienating Arab partners such as the United Arab Emirates, which normalised ties with Israel under the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords. The UAE has already warned that such a step would “undermine the spirit of the agreement”. Washington too has signalled consequences for countries, including France, that take measures against Israel.