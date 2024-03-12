France's Macron announces plans for assisted dying bill

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for a bill to legalize medical assistance in dying for adults diagnosed with an incurable disease and facing imminent death.

Macron told newspapers La Croix and Liberation that the new legislation to legalize "aid in dying" under certain conditions would only apply to those above 18 years of age.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X on Monday that the bill would be put forward in parliament on May 27. "Death can no longer be a taboo issue and subject to silence," he wrote in French.

Proposed law to give people humane options in death

The legislation is meant to offer "a possible path, in a determined situation, with precise criteria, where the medical decision is playing its role," Macron said. He gave the example of people with terminal cancer, some of whom had traveled elsewhere to seek assistance in dying.

The bill will apply to adults who are fully capable of making decisions and to those facing "intractable" physical or psychological pain and death in "short or middle-term," Macron said.

Minors and patients suffering from psychiatric or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's will not be eligible.

Macron was clear the legislation will refer to "aid in dying ... because it's simple and humane" rather than terms like euthanasia or medically-assisted suicide.

The proposed draft law follows a report last year that indicated most French nationals support legalizing end-of-life options.