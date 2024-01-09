Who is Gabriel Attal, France's new prime minister?
French president Emmanuel Macron has picked his education minister as the new prime minister. Gabriel Attal is the youngest person ever in the post
French education minister Gabriel Attal has been tipped by President Emmanuel Macron as the new prime minister to replace the outgoing premier, according to a presidential statement released today, 9 January.
'The president of the republic appointed Mr. Gabriel Attal prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government,' the statement said.
Former prime minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday, 8 January.
Who is Gabriel Attal?
Attal, 34, came to widespread attention in France as the government spokesman during the coronavirus pandemic.
He has emerged as one of the country's most popular politicians in recent opinion polls, and is a close ally of the president.
Attal, at 34 years old, will become the youngest French prime minister in history and the first one to be openly gay.
Following his appointment as education minister last year, his first move was to ban the Muslim abaya dress in state schools, scoring accolades from conservatives despite himself coming from a left-wing background.
Cabinet reshuffle expected
The appointment comes as Macron and allied centrist forces seek to slow the momentum of the far right under Marine Le Pen ahead of the European Parliament elections this summer.
The president is also seeking a fresh image for the last three years of his second and last term following protests over unpopular pension reforms, the loss of his overall majority in parliamentary elections and controversy over immigration legislation.
