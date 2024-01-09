Who is Gabriel Attal, France's new prime minister?

French education minister Gabriel Attal has been tipped by President Emmanuel Macron as the new prime minister to replace the outgoing premier, according to a presidential statement released today, 9 January.

'The president of the republic appointed Mr. Gabriel Attal prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government,' the statement said.

Former prime minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday, 8 January.

Who is Gabriel Attal?

Attal, 34, came to widespread attention in France as the government spokesman during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has emerged as one of the country's most popular politicians in recent opinion polls, and is a close ally of the president.

Attal, at 34 years old, will become the youngest French prime minister in history and the first one to be openly gay.