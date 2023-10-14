Frankfurt Book Fair postpones award for Palestinian author

Born in 1974, Adania Shibli lives and works in both Berlin and Jerusalem. The Palestinian author is currently the writer-in-residence at the Literaturhaus Zurich, and in 2021, held the Friedrich Dürrenmatt Guest Professorship for World Literature at the University of Bern, Switzerland.

Why a German critic sees the book as antisemitic

Her novel Minor Detail is made up of two parts. The first tells of a Palestinian girl who is raped and murdered in the Negev Desert during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

Israeli soldiers stationed in the desert are bored. The commander has hallucinations. On patrol, he encounters a group of bedouins whom he orders shot, all except for the girl and a dog, both taken to the military camp. The second part of the novel takes places decades later, when a journalist from Ramallah tries to understand the long-ago crime.

The taz critic felt the book's first-person narrative and empathetic tone mask a basic problem in the text: all Israeli soldiers are portrayed as anonymous rapists and killers, while Palestinians are victims of trigger-happy occupiers. Violence against Israeli civilians is not mentioned, perhaps because it is considered a legitimate means in the struggle for liberation against the occupiers.

This, according to the taz, is the "ideological and inhuman basis" of the book. The conclusion of the novel also seems like "a pamphleteering indictment" in which all the stereotypes of the text are once again bundled, adds the critic.