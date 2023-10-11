Waving Palestine flag in UK not legitimate during current conflict, warns UK home secretary

UK home secretary Suella Braverman has warned that activities considered legitimate under usual circumstances may not be legitimate now, including the waving of Palestinian flags on British streets if the purpose is to “glorify acts of terrorism” in the context of the conflict in Israel.

In a letter to police chiefs in England and Wales on Tuesday, 10 October, the Indian-origin cabinet minister called on police to use the full force of the law against displays of support for Islamic militant organisation Hamas, and attempts to harass or intimidate British Jews. Her directives came as the Israeli flag was unfurled at the home office building in central London in a show of solidarity with Israel.

“At a time when Hamas terrorists are massacring civilians and taking the most vulnerable (including the elderly, women, and children) hostage, we can all recognise the harrowing effect that displays of their logos and flags can have on communities,” reads Braverman’s letter to the police chiefs.

“Context is crucial. Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example, the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism. Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighbourhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols,” the letter said.