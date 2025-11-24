Fresh US–Ukraine 28-point draft sets direction for peace talks

US and Ukrainian officials on Sunday unveiled a new 28-point draft framework aimed at charting a pathway to end the ongoing conflict with Russia while firmly safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty. The framework emerged after a fresh round of intensive consultations in Geneva on the US-proposed peace plan, with both delegations describing the discussions as constructive, focused, and respectful.

Officials quoted by Al Jazeera said the talks helped narrow differences, align priorities, and map out the next phase of engagement. Both sides stressed that any eventual agreement must deliver a sustainable and just peace, centred on Ukraine’s long-term security and stability.

Following the Geneva meeting, negotiators from Washington and Kyiv worked jointly on a refined framework that signals a shared commitment to reducing further loss of life and moving towards a political resolution.