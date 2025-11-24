Fresh US–Ukraine 28-point draft sets direction for peace talks
President Trump blames the prolonged conflict on what he calls weak leadership in both Washington and Kyiv
US and Ukrainian officials on Sunday unveiled a new 28-point draft framework aimed at charting a pathway to end the ongoing conflict with Russia while firmly safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty. The framework emerged after a fresh round of intensive consultations in Geneva on the US-proposed peace plan, with both delegations describing the discussions as constructive, focused, and respectful.
Officials quoted by Al Jazeera said the talks helped narrow differences, align priorities, and map out the next phase of engagement. Both sides stressed that any eventual agreement must deliver a sustainable and just peace, centred on Ukraine’s long-term security and stability.
Following the Geneva meeting, negotiators from Washington and Kyiv worked jointly on a refined framework that signals a shared commitment to reducing further loss of life and moving towards a political resolution.
The Ukrainian delegation expressed gratitude for continued American support and acknowledged President Donald Trump’s efforts to push the process forward.
Work on the joint proposals is expected to continue in the coming days in close coordination with European partners. Officials noted that the ultimate decisions under the framework will lie with the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine.
Responding to criticism from Kyiv earlier over elements of his peace proposal, President Trump blamed the prolonged conflict on what he called weak leadership in both Washington and Kyiv. He argued that the war “would have NEVER HAPPENED” under stronger leadership, pointing out that the conflict escalated before the start of his second term, during the Biden administration, and had intensified since.
Despite the sharp rhetoric, both Washington and Kyiv reiterated their commitment to pursuing an agreement that delivers lasting peace, strengthens Ukraine’s security architecture, and sets the foundation for reconstruction once hostilities end.
With agency inputs
