From ruins to reel: Palestinian women filmmakers tell Gaza’s stories of survival

She said she hoped to capture the small but telling details that reveal both the depth of human suffering and people's determination to hold on to life. By portraying ordinary experiences against the backdrop of war, she seeks to show how conflict reshapes relationships, shatters dreams and tests the hopes that families struggle to preserve.

The film’s subject carries renewed urgency amid concerns over restrictions on goods entering Gaza and reductions in food assistance, which have contributed to shortages and fears of renewed famine.

Another documentary featured at the festival, Beyond Silence, by emerging filmmaker and journalist Raghda al-Buhaisi, turns its lens towards the often-overlooked struggles of people with disabilities during wartime.

The film follows a deaf artist who never learned to read, write or communicate through sign language. His world of artistic expression was shattered when his studio in Rafah, southern Gaza, was destroyed. The violence also claimed the lives of his parents and several other family members.

After being displaced to Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, he found shelter with another family, who helped him establish a modest studio beside the road. There, amid the uncertainty of displacement, he returned to his paintings, allowing colour and line to express grief that words could not contain.

Al-Buhaisi told Al Jazeera that the documentary seeks to highlight the additional burdens faced by people with disabilities during war, from repeated displacement and the loss of loved ones to the destruction of livelihoods. She believes art can transcend barriers of language and silence, turning deeply personal pain into a visual message capable of carrying Gaza’s suffering to audiences around the world.

The festival also showcased three other documentaries — Soso: The Lifeline, Remnants of Light and Dandana — each offering a different window into the human cost of war.

Soso: The Lifeline follows an orphaned child and his donkey, whose unlikely companionship becomes a source of assistance for people struggling to survive. Remnants of Light portrays a filmmaker confronting the devastating loss of her family and home, searching for fragments of hope amid the wreckage of her life.

Dandana tells the moving story of a mother who lost all eight of her children and turns to Palestinian songs alongside her surviving family as a way of navigating overwhelming grief. Through music, memory and shared sorrow, the film explores the fragile threads that bind people to life after unimaginable loss.

Together, the five documentaries reflect the varied experiences of Palestinian women and families living through war, giving individual stories a wider human resonance.

The films emerged from a filmmaking diploma programme launched in March, which brought together 25 young Palestinian women. The initiative has offered participants an opportunity to develop their creative skills while documenting the realities unfolding around them.

Festival director Ezzedine Shallah told Al Jazeera that the films draw on experiences lived by women and girls during the war, creating a visual record of everyday life and allowing women to narrate their own stories in their own voices.

Although their subjects differ, Shallah said, the documentaries transform personal suffering into broader human narratives, illuminating the psychological and social scars left by conflict. By preserving experiences that might otherwise never reach a cinema screen, the films become testimonies intended to travel beyond Gaza’s borders.

The festival, which runs until 31 October, features 73 films from 24 countries, creating a wider platform for filmmakers from Gaza and elsewhere to share their work.