Gaza: 70 per cent of those killed were women and children, says UN; survivors starve

It highlighted the IDF's use of weapons with a wider impact in densely populated areas — surely the opposite of what international law would suggest to limit civilian casualties.

The report speaks of 'the Israeli government’s continuing unlawful failures to allow, facilitate and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and repeated mass displacement'.

'This conduct by Israeli forces has caused unprecedented levels of killings, death, injury, starvation, illness and disease,' it continues.

Just last week, on 7 November, northern Gaza finally received its first aid after a month of being starved, ever since the new wave of Israeli assaults began in October. The same day, 7 November, another 40 Gazans were killed.

On the 400th day of the war on Saturday, 9 November, the Gaza ministry of health claimed that at least 43,552 Palestinians have been killed and 102,765 injured in this year-and-a-month-long attack.

The actual number of dead is presumed to be far higher, with an estimated 10,000 bodies buried in the rubble that has become the most common landscaping Palestine.

As for the aid that arrived, it was a mere trickle compared to the flood that is needed, said the UN.

With the UNRWA's operations outlawed by Israel, 11 aid trucks was what Gaza got — as the deadline Israel's key ally, the US, had set for delivery of aid to Gaza or reconsideration of US aid to Israel.

However, Washington's ask was a minimum of 350 aid trucks a day being allowed into Gaza. Aid organisations on the ground had called for as many as double the number being actually needed, per an Al Jazeera report.

The UN reports estimates an average of only 37 trucks currently get through (per October figures). The World Food Programme estimates Gaza is getting barely 30 per cent of the sustenance it desperately needs.