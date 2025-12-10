Gaza: Aid flow falls short of ceasefire terms, analysis of Israeli figures shows

Aid deliveries to Gaza are falling dramatically short of what was promised under the US-brokered ceasefire, with newly analysed data showing that the flow of relief is nowhere near the volume required to stabilise the devastated territory.

Under the October agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israel committed to allowing 600 trucks of humanitarian supplies into Gaza each day. But an Associated Press review of data published by COGAT — the Israeli military authority overseeing aid entry — indicates that the daily average between 12 October and 7 December was only 459 trucks, far below the pledged amount.

COGAT says 18,000 trucks of food alone entered Gaza during that period, representing 70 per cent of all cargo delivered since the truce began. By those figures, the total number of trucks entering during the ceasefire is just over 25,700 — well short of the 33,600 trucks that should have passed through by that point under the ceasefire terms.

Humanitarian agencies, however, have long challenged the accuracy of Israel’s self-reported numbers. The UN’s own database records only 6,545 trucks being offloaded at Gaza crossings in the same timeframe — an average of just 113 trucks per day.