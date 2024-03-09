Gaza: At least 5 killed, 11 injured as humanitarian aid parachute fails
The incident occurred in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza at around 11:30 local time as per eyewitness accounts and reports
Five individuals lost their lives on Friday, 8 March as humanitarian aid package dropped by air failed to deploy its parachutes properly, as per a report by CBS News.
Eyewitness accounts and reports from Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza at around 11:30 local time, the report added.
While it is unclear which air drop was involved in the incident, several countries, including the United States, Jordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, have been conducting aid drops in recent days. These efforts come amidst growing concerns over the looming threat of famine within Gaza's vulnerable population.
The casualties were taken to Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital, the emergency room’s head nurse, Mohammed al-Sheikh, said, reports the Guardian.
CBS News reports that there were two boys among the five people killed and that 11 others were injured in the incident after they were crushed to death. The exact ages of the casualties were not clear.
As per the BBC, a viral video footage circulated on social media has captured the harrowing moment when aid parcels suspended from parachutes drifted through the sky. However, one parcel, with its chute deployed but not fully opened, plummeted much more rapidly than the others.
In response to the crisis, efforts to establish a sea route to Gaza for aid delivery have gained momentum. The European Union, United Kingdom, United States, and other stakeholders have pledged support for this initiative, aiming to commence operations as early as possible. Additionally, the US has announced plans to construct a temporary pier on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to facilitate the direct shipment of humanitarian aid, the report added.
While these endeavors offer some hope, challenges persist in ensuring unhindered access to Gaza's population. International pressure continues to mount on Israel to expand the delivery of aid by land.
Israel denies impeding aid delivery to Gaza and accuses aid organisations of failing to distribute it, says BBC.
More than 30,800 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 Oct 2023, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry says.