Gaza: At least 5 killed, 11 injured as humanitarian aid parachute fails

Five individuals lost their lives on Friday, 8 March as humanitarian aid package dropped by air failed to deploy its parachutes properly, as per a report by CBS News.

Eyewitness accounts and reports from Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza at around 11:30 local time, the report added.

While it is unclear which air drop was involved in the incident, several countries, including the United States, Jordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, have been conducting aid drops in recent days. These efforts come amidst growing concerns over the looming threat of famine within Gaza's vulnerable population.

The casualties were taken to Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital, the emergency room’s head nurse, Mohammed al-Sheikh, said, reports the Guardian.

CBS News reports that there were two boys among the five people killed and that 11 others were injured in the incident after they were crushed to death. The exact ages of the casualties were not clear.