Gaza faces multi-generational health catastrophe, WHO warns

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO (World Health Organization) has issued a grave warning regarding the health crisis in Gaza, describing it as a catastrophe that will affect future generations.

Following the ceasefire declared between Hamas and Israel on 10 October, hopes for peace were high, but ongoing tensions and violence have proven the truce to be fragile at best.

Ghebreyesus has said Gaza’s healthcare system has completely collapsed under the strain of famine, disease, and conflict, calling the situation "catastrophic and beyond words".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s 'Today' programme, Ghebreyesus emphasised that current aid levels fall far short of what is necessary to begin rebuilding Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

He highlighted that Israeli airstrikes have left lingering radiation effects, complicating financial aid and causing critical shortages in supplies. While 200 to 300 aid trucks now enter Gaza daily, at least 600 are required to meet essential needs.

Ghebreyesus also urged Israeli forces to facilitate humanitarian assistance amid continued political turmoil.