Gaza faces multi-generational health catastrophe, WHO warns
WHO DG calls for urgent humanitarian aid as healthcare system collapses under famine, disease, and conflict aftermath
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO (World Health Organization) has issued a grave warning regarding the health crisis in Gaza, describing it as a catastrophe that will affect future generations.
Following the ceasefire declared between Hamas and Israel on 10 October, hopes for peace were high, but ongoing tensions and violence have proven the truce to be fragile at best.
Ghebreyesus has said Gaza’s healthcare system has completely collapsed under the strain of famine, disease, and conflict, calling the situation "catastrophic and beyond words".
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s 'Today' programme, Ghebreyesus emphasised that current aid levels fall far short of what is necessary to begin rebuilding Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.
He highlighted that Israeli airstrikes have left lingering radiation effects, complicating financial aid and causing critical shortages in supplies. While 200 to 300 aid trucks now enter Gaza daily, at least 600 are required to meet essential needs.
Ghebreyesus also urged Israeli forces to facilitate humanitarian assistance amid continued political turmoil.
UN agencies report that the food supplies entering Gaza remain insufficient for the population’s needs. The World Food Programme has delivered about 6,700 tonnes of food since the ceasefire began.
The ceasefire, brokered by the US as part of a 20-point peace framework, aims to stabilise the region and ensure interference-free aid delivery. However, the employment crisis persists, and thousands of Palestinians await evacuation flights.
Ghebreyesus revealed that approximately 700 patients have died waiting for evacuation, while Gaza’s health ministry reports over 68,000 deaths in total.
The UN estimates that reconstruction of the territory will cost around $70 billion, with 10 per cent dedicated to healthcare restoration.
In sum, Gaza faces a dire, multifaceted health emergency compounded by conflict, insufficient aid, and damaged infrastructure that threatens the wellbeing of its people for generations to come.
With agency inputs