General Asim Munir vows no mercy for May 9 rioters and vandals

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in the May 9 tragedy has commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan, local media reported.



"The army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances," the army chief said while addressing the garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters during his visit to Lahore.