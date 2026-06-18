‘Geopolitically uneducated’: Kanwal Sibal hits back after Hina Rabbani Khar’s remarks

A social media exchange between former Pakistani foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has reignited debate over the geopolitical significance of the Indo-Pacific concept following reports that the Donald Trump administration has restored the name of the US Pacific Command.

The discussion began after reports emerged that the US administration had decided to revert to the original Pacific Command designation, reversing a 2018 decision taken during Trump's first term to rename it as the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Reacting to the development on social media platform X, Khar questioned why the reported change had generated concern in some quarters. She argued that a country's relevance and prestige should not be tied to how the United States chooses to name its military commands.

In her post, Khar suggested that nations should derive their importance from their own decisions and actions rather than from external narratives or attempts at strategic framing. She also expressed hope that the region would move beyond what she described as efforts to seek relevance through narrative-building and fears of emerging rivals.

Moneycontrol reported that her comments drew a strong response from Sibal, who described the remarks as reflecting a misunderstanding of the broader geopolitical context behind the Indo-Pacific framework.