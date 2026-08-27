Glacial collapse, not earthquake, triggered deadly Nepal floods, USGS says

The catastrophic flash floods that swept through parts of Nepal were caused by a glacial collapse rather than a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, as initially reported, the US Geological Survey has said.

The floods, which originated in Tibet on Wednesday, devastated Nepal’s Rasuwa and Dhading districts, killing 162 people. Around 750 others, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing.

The USGS said a detailed assessment of data from nearby seismic stations, long-period seismic waves and satellite imagery found no evidence that an earthquake had occurred. Instead, the seismic activity was generated by collapsing glacial ice and the subsequent movement of debris.

The agency also revised the magnitude assigned to the seismic event from 4.4 to 5.2. It clarified that the measurement reflected the strength of the signals produced by the glacial collapse and debris flow, which caused catastrophic damage downstream.