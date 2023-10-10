Global coal industry expected to layoff over 4 lakh miners by 2035: Report

The coal industry is expected to shed more than four lakh mining jobs, equivalent to nearly 100 workers per day, by 2035, even without climate pledges or policies to phase out coal, with China and India likely to be the hardest hit, according to a new report.

The primary reason will be the market shift toward cheaper wind and solar power generation and a lack of planning to manage a transition to a post-coal economy, said the report compiled by Global Energy Monitor, a US-based NGO that analyses the evolving international energy landscape.

The report suggests that 9,90,200 coal-mining jobs will cease to exist at operating mines given the foreseeable closures of coal facilities, potentially laying off more than one-third (37 per cent) of the existing workforce.

China and India are expected to be the hardest hit. China's Shanxi province would witness the largest number of job losses globally -- 2,41,900 by 2050 -- while Coal India is the producer facing the largest potential job cuts of 73,800 by the mid-century.