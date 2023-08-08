GST on real-gaming effect: Mobile Premier League to layoff 350 employees

Days after the governing council on GST (Goods and Services Tax) decided to impose a 28 per cent levy on full deposit value on platform fees for gaming companies, e-sports and skill gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced a layoff set to affect 50 per cent of its workforce or 350 employees.

Reports emerging on Tuesday evening suggested that the new rules were set to increase MPL’s tax burden by as much as 350 per cent-400 per cent. News website Moneycontrol reported that MPL co-founders Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra had broken the news to employees in an email.

It quoted the email to say, “The new rules will increase our tax burden by as much as 350 percent-400 per cent. As a business, one can prepare for a 50 per cent or even a 100 per cent increase, but adjusting to a sudden increase of magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions.”