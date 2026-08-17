Global food prices face fresh risks from Ukraine war, European drought

The intensifying Russia-Ukraine war and extreme summer weather in Europe are putting fresh upward pressure on international food prices, with disruptions to Black Sea shipping threatening the movement of grain from two of the world’s major agricultural exporters.

On Tuesday, a large Ukrainian drone attack damaged two of Russia’s biggest grain export terminals at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, forcing the suspension of operations. The two terminals have a combined annual export capacity of 15.6 million tonnes, according to a Reuters report.

Ukraine has also stepped up attacks on grain vessels, maritime infrastructure and ports in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait since mid-July. The attacks have restricted the movement of Russian agricultural produce through ports including Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Taman, Kavkaz and Novorossiysk.

Russia has meanwhile targeted Ukrainian port facilities and vessels around the Greater Odesa region. The three deep-water ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi handle around 90 per cent of Ukraine’s agricultural exports.

The disruptions come as Europe faces excessive heat and dry conditions that are expected to reduce crop production and increase the European Union’s need for grain imports.

Wheat, maize production falls

The US Department of Agriculture has projected EU wheat production to fall 7.5 per cent, from 145.1 million tonnes in 2025-26 to 134.2 million tonnes in the current marketing year.

EU maize production is projected to decline from 56.8 million tonnes to 50.2 million tonnes, its lowest level in nearly two decades. Barley production is expected to fall from 56.4 million tonnes to 52.3 million tonnes, while oats are projected to decline from 8.9 million tonnes to 8 million tonnes and rye from 7.7 million tonnes to 7.2 million tonnes.

The combination of lower European production and disruptions to Black Sea trade is already being reflected in food prices. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s benchmark food price index reached a three-and-a-half-year high in July.

Following the attacks on Novorossiysk and Russia’s subsequent strike on Ukraine’s largest Danube port at Izmail, corn and wheat prices at the Chicago Board of Trade rose by 4-5 per cent since Tuesday.

US wheat export prices are currently around $321 per tonne, compared with $235 a year ago. Prices have also risen for wheat from the European Union, Canada, Australia and Argentina.