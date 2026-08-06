Global watchdog raises alarm over journalists missing after PoK protest coverage

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Pakistani authorities to immediately reveal the whereabouts of two journalists who reportedly disappeared after covering unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), warning that the incident reflects an escalating crackdown on independent reporting in the region.

The New York-based press freedom organisation said independent journalists Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif were allegedly taken from their office in Islamabad on 1 August by men wearing police uniforms. According to accounts cited by the CPJ, the two journalists were driven to an undisclosed location and have not been seen since. Police authorities in Islamabad have not publicly acknowledged detaining either journalist.

Expressing concern over the incident, CPJ's Afghanistan-Pakistan representative, Waliullah Rahmani, said the reported disappearance appeared to form part of a wider effort to silence independent reporting on developments in PoK. He urged Pakistani authorities to disclose the journalists' whereabouts, uphold their legal rights and release them without delay.

The organisation noted that Tahir had previously been detained in June under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act in connection with his reporting on former Prime Minister Imran Khan before being granted bail in July.

The appeal comes amid mounting concern over the deteriorating media environment in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where widespread protests and a security crackdown have been accompanied by prolonged internet shutdowns and restrictions on independent journalism.