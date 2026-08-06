Global watchdog raises alarm over journalists missing after PoK protest coverage
Committee to Protect Journalists says two reporters were taken by men in police uniforms amid a widening media crackdown
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Pakistani authorities to immediately reveal the whereabouts of two journalists who reportedly disappeared after covering unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), warning that the incident reflects an escalating crackdown on independent reporting in the region.
The New York-based press freedom organisation said independent journalists Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif were allegedly taken from their office in Islamabad on 1 August by men wearing police uniforms. According to accounts cited by the CPJ, the two journalists were driven to an undisclosed location and have not been seen since. Police authorities in Islamabad have not publicly acknowledged detaining either journalist.
Expressing concern over the incident, CPJ's Afghanistan-Pakistan representative, Waliullah Rahmani, said the reported disappearance appeared to form part of a wider effort to silence independent reporting on developments in PoK. He urged Pakistani authorities to disclose the journalists' whereabouts, uphold their legal rights and release them without delay.
The organisation noted that Tahir had previously been detained in June under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act in connection with his reporting on former Prime Minister Imran Khan before being granted bail in July.
The appeal comes amid mounting concern over the deteriorating media environment in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where widespread protests and a security crackdown have been accompanied by prolonged internet shutdowns and restrictions on independent journalism.
The CPJ also renewed its demand for the release of Kashmiri journalist Syed Farhad Ali Shah, who remains in detention over his reporting on the protests. The organisation said there had been no public update on his condition since he reportedly began a hunger strike in late July and called on authorities to ensure he receives urgent medical care.
Separately, a report by One Word Outlook alleged that Pakistan has sought to restrict information emerging from PoK through a combination of force, communications blackouts and media censorship. The report claimed that authorities responded to protests over economic and governance issues with live ammunition, mass arrests and prolonged internet disruptions across the region.
It further alleged that Pakistan blocked access to Al Jazeera English after the broadcaster aired reports from Muzaffarabad covering the unrest and the subsequent security response. According to the report, users across Pakistan began reporting that the news outlet had become inaccessible shortly after the broadcasts.
While Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry reportedly criticised the broadcaster for what it described as selective and misleading reporting, the report argued that restricting access to international media reflected a broader attempt to limit scrutiny of developments in the region.
The allegations come against the backdrop of continuing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where reports indicate dozens of people have been killed and many more injured during recent demonstrations. Human rights organisations and press freedom advocates have increasingly voiced concern over restrictions on journalists and the shrinking space for independent reporting as tensions continue.
With IANS inputs