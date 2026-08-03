Pakistan users report restricted access to Al Jazeera amid PoK unrest

Users across Pakistan have reported being unable to access the website of international broadcaster Al Jazeera, triggering concerns over press freedom and internet censorship amid continuing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Complaints shared on social media alleged that access to the news outlet had been restricted following its reporting on the recent protests and violence in PoK. The claims have not been officially confirmed by Pakistani authorities.

The reported disruption has fuelled online debate, with several users questioning whether the alleged restrictions were connected to the broadcaster's coverage of the situation in the region. Others expressed concern over access to independent news sources during a period of heightened political tensions.

The reported access issues come as protests continue across PoK, where demonstrators have been demanding greater political rights and the implementation of commitments made by local authorities.