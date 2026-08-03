Pakistan users report restricted access to Al Jazeera amid PoK unrest
Social media users link reported access issues to coverage of protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as concerns over press freedom grow
Users across Pakistan have reported being unable to access the website of international broadcaster Al Jazeera, triggering concerns over press freedom and internet censorship amid continuing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Complaints shared on social media alleged that access to the news outlet had been restricted following its reporting on the recent protests and violence in PoK. The claims have not been officially confirmed by Pakistani authorities.
The reported disruption has fuelled online debate, with several users questioning whether the alleged restrictions were connected to the broadcaster's coverage of the situation in the region. Others expressed concern over access to independent news sources during a period of heightened political tensions.
The reported access issues come as protests continue across PoK, where demonstrators have been demanding greater political rights and the implementation of commitments made by local authorities.
The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), one of the groups leading the protests, has alleged that more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured during clashes with security forces over the past four days. Pakistani authorities have not confirmed those figures, and the reported casualty toll could not be independently verified.
JAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri claimed on social media that security forces had launched a violent crackdown on protesters, while the organisation said demonstrations continued late into the night across the Muzaffarabad region.
The unrest has also drawn international attention. The US-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has called on Pakistani authorities to halt the alleged use of force against protesters, restore communication services and ensure accountability for any unlawful actions. Citing local civil society groups, the organisation alleged that security forces had opened fire on peaceful demonstrators.
Pakistan has not publicly responded to the allegations in the same terms, nor has it confirmed the reported death toll.
The reported difficulties in accessing an international news outlet have added to wider concerns over media freedom, transparency and the availability of independent information during the ongoing unrest.
With IANS inputs