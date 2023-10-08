Globally 2/3 of child-related SDGs off-track, India's progress can have huge impact on world: UNICEF

To a question on the SDGs, she said globally they are way off track.

"We estimate that two-thirds of the SDGs that relate to children are not where they need to be. The truth is that globally our SDGs are way off-track," she said.

The SDGs are a set of 17 interconnected global objectives established by the United Nations in 2015 to address a wide range of social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world.

Often referred to as the global goals, they are are designed to guide global efforts toward a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for all by the year 2030.

Several SDGs directly impact children, such as SDG 2 (zero hunger), which focuses on eradicating child malnutrition and hunger, and SDG 3 (good health and well-being), which aims to reduce child mortality and ensure access to quality healthcare.